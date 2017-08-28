At Least Eight People Died in the Alps during the Weekend

Bulgaria: At Least Eight People Died in the Alps during the Weekend Source: Pixabay

In Italy and Austria, at least eight people have died in the Alps during the weekend. Three Italian mountaineers died in the Italian Alps during the weekend, the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

On Sunday, two Italians died in a fall while climbing a glacier in Ademelo Brenta Park near Trento. They were part of a group of nine people, ANSA news agency reported. On Saturday, another Italian died as he fell into collapsed rocks in the Valtelina area near the border with Switzerland. The Austrian Red Cross reported that five mountaineers died in the Austrian Alps. The accident occurred on Sunday at Mount Gabler east of Innsbruck. The five dead were part of a six-member group. The sixth is seriously wounded and he was taken by helicopter to Schwarzach's hospital, the French press reported. For the moment, the cause of the death of the five climbers and their nationality is unknown.

