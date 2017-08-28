Bulgarian Man was Arrested for the Theft of 700 Kilograms of Copper Pipes in Spain

Crime | August 28, 2017, Monday // 10:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Man was Arrested for the Theft of 700 Kilograms of Copper Pipes in Spain Source: Pixabay

Bulgarian has presented himself as a municipal employee and has stolen more than 700 kilograms of copper tubes from homes in the eastern Spanish cities of Teulada, Morayra and Benisa, local media reported, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The damage is about 20,000 euros, and 32 houses are affected. The police investigation revealed that the man had managed to deceive local people dressed in a fake uniform of a municipal employee. He has researched the homes he later robbed. The man cut the copper pipes of the gas supply without stopping the gas supply. This could have caused an explosion. He was arrested after being photographed by a security camera. The local police have been able to identify him and have requested assistance from the Bulgarian authorities in order to be captured. Later, the man was found at his home in Teulada and was detained.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, theft, Spain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria