Bulgarian Man was Arrested for the Theft of 700 Kilograms of Copper Pipes in Spain

Bulgarian has presented himself as a municipal employee and has stolen more than 700 kilograms of copper tubes from homes in the eastern Spanish cities of Teulada, Morayra and Benisa, local media reported, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The damage is about 20,000 euros, and 32 houses are affected. The police investigation revealed that the man had managed to deceive local people dressed in a fake uniform of a municipal employee. He has researched the homes he later robbed. The man cut the copper pipes of the gas supply without stopping the gas supply. This could have caused an explosion. He was arrested after being photographed by a security camera. The local police have been able to identify him and have requested assistance from the Bulgarian authorities in order to be captured. Later, the man was found at his home in Teulada and was detained.