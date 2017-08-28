Putin on a Second Visit to Hungary this Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin goes to Budapest on Monday to open the World Judo Championship. The invitation came from Prime Minister Viktor Orban, with the two leaders also planning to hold a working meeting, TASS reports.

Putin is an honorary chairman of the International Judo Federation, which organizes the competition. It will take place between August 28 and September 3. The University of Debrecen will award the President of the Republic with the title "Honorary Citizen" for the important role of the educational institution in the modernization of the Paks nuclear power plant. Under an intergovernmental agreement, the university trains specialists for work at the nuclear power plant. Putin visited Budapest in January this year, and this is going to be his second visit in the last two years. The Hungarian Prime Minister has gone to Russia three times since 2013. They will meet for eighth time.