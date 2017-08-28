Leader of BSP Will Hold Another Meeting Today to Discuss the Anti-Corruption Law

A meeting of leader Kornelia Ninova and the leadership of the BSP with the Supreme Bar Council is planned for today to discuss the anti-corruption law prepared by the left party, reported BGNES.

This is the second of a series of consultations that the party chairman has announced that she will hold. On 24 August she held a conversation with the Bulgarian Judges Association.

The discussion of the bill continues with the Supreme Administrative Court, the Prosecutor General and the Prosecutor's Office, the academic community, from which their opinion is expected to improve the texts of the law.

''The Bulgarian Judges Association gave us a professional opinion on our anti-corruption bill. We have coincidences on some topics, and for the others they have made us recommendations. They are the following: we are in a common position that there is a need for such a special new institution, not a mechanical collection of existing laws that did not result in the fight against corruption'', Ninova said.

The judges have said it is not unconstitutional, but it is possible and acceptable for the president to appoint the chairman of the anti-corruption body.