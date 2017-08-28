Free Screening For Tuberculosis Among Risky Groups will be Held in Russe

From September 8 to September, a mobile team will conduct free screening for tuberculosis among risky groups on the territory of Russe, reported BGNES.



The overall organization will be carried out by a regional commission formed by an order of the Director of Regional Health Inspection Rousse (RHI), comprising representatives of RHI, Ruse Regional Administration, ''Center for Dynamics Association'', Russe and Regional Coordinator of tuberculosis, announced by the Ministry of Health.

The research is part of the program "Improving Tuberculosis Control in Bulgaria" at the Ministry of Health.

Specific dates and venues for the screening will be further announced.