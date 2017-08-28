There Is No Danger For People in Kresna Gorge Area Due to The Fire

Bulgaria: There Is No Danger For People in Kresna Gorge Area Due to The Fire pixabay.com

There is no danger for the populated areas in the Kresna gorge area, after another fire broke out last night near the village of Vlagi, reported bTV.

Police have set up an evacuation organization, but efforts of the firefighters at night gave results and  in the early hours of Monday, the danger has been canceled and the evacuation has not been imposed. 

People are warned and ready to evacuate in case of a signal.

Novinite.com recalls, that the road to Greece was closed because of a new fire in the Kresna Gorge. It is supposed that the flames have started from unextinguished cigarette. Firefighters were sent to the site.

The smoke was visible on the E79 international road, and the flames were near the railway line.

 

