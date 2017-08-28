Houston Airports Closed following Tropical Storm Harvey

The US Federal Aviation Administration has closed both Houston Intercontinental and Houston Hobby airports through at least 28 August, following heavy rains from tropical storm Harvey, according to Flight Global.

Houston Intercontinental, a major hub for United Airlines, is closed until at least noon local time on Monday, 28 August, and Houston Hobby, a large base for Southwest Airlines, until at least 08:00 local time on Wednesday, 30 August, the FAA says on its website.

The Houston Airport System, which operates both airports, cites severe weather due to Harvey, which hit the Texas coast south of Houston late on 25 August, for the closures.

Houston Intercontinental is the 14th busiest airport in the USA with 20.1 million enplanements in 2016, FAA data shows. Hobby was the 34th busiest with 6.29 million enplanements.

A total of 1,859 flights have been cancelled from Houston's airports, including 1,456 at Intercontinental and 403 at Hobby, for the three-day period through 28 August, the website Flightaware.com shows.

The runways at Houston Hobby were underwater as of 14:44 local time today, according to local reports.