Bulgarian Volleyball Team with a First victory on Euro`17 - 3:0 over Spain

The national volleyball team achieved the first victory at the European Championship in Poland. The selection of Plamen Konstantinov won 3:0 (25:15, 28:26, 25:21) against Spain.

In the first game the Spaniards had an effective resistance only at the beginning, but after a 4:4 draw the Bulgarians took the initiative to the end. So it was at the start of the second game, when at one point the nationals were leading with 11: 5. After that, however, the Bulgarian team slowed the tempo, which allowed the Spaniards to catch up and settle for 19:19. Then the opponents reached the opportunity to close the game at 24:21 for them. The Bulgarian team managed to equalize, Todor Skrimov had a decisive role in winning the game with his powerful service that  helped to get a gameball, and then went to an ace with which the second part was won dramatically.

In the third game, the resistance of the Spaniards was not so effective, and so our first victory at Euro volley. With the most points in our team finished Tsvetan Sokolov - 18, followed by Nikolay Nikolov - 16, and others. Viktor Yossifov is leader of the blockade indicator - 4.

On August 28 Bulgaria is playing its last game in Group C against Slovenia.

