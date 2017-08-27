The Popularity of the French President Emmanuel Macron is Sharply Declining

The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has reached a new low in August with 40% approval. This is a drop of 14 points a month after the record, minus 10 points in July, said Bgnes, quoting studies by Iphop and Jurnal du dimanche. Macron Government Prime Minister Edouard Philip also recorded a nine-point retreat for the same period, dropping from 56% to 47% approval.

The head of state lost 22 points from his popularity after the first study by the socio-political agency, Jupal of Dialman, after his election. At the same time in 2012 his predecessor, the socialist Francois Hollande, had a much higher profile (54%), and that of Nicolas Sarkozy in 2007 was even higher (67%).

In August, 36% of respondents were "rather satisfied," and 4% were "very pleased" by President Macron. At the same time, the total number of those who are unsatisfied grew from 43% to 57%, split between "rather dissatisfied" (37% or 9 points) and "very dissatisfied" (20%, 5). Three percent of the participants did not express an opinion.

According to the same study, Jean-Luque Melanchon, fromthe radical left, is defined as the political person who is best able to embody the role of Emmanuel Macron's opposition in the coming years rather than the leader of the National Front Marin Le Pen (51%). The poll of the French Institute for Public Opinion Research (Iphop) was done on the phone between August 25th and August 26th, among a sample of 1023 French-based people over the age of 18.