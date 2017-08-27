People in Romania Protest Against Changes in Judicial System

Society | August 27, 2017, Sunday // 14:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: People in Romania Protest Against Changes in Judicial System YouTube.com

In Bucharest and other cities in Romania, people protest due to dissatisfaction with the announced package of proposals for changes in the judicial system, the BNR reported.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader presented on Wednesday the package of changes involving the appointment of the Chief Prosecutor of the country and the Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate to be appointed by the Superior Council of Magistrates on a proposal by the Minister of Justice. This proposal effectively eliminates the President's involvement in the process of appointing the heads of these key institutions. Another change is the transfer of the Judicial Inspection to the Ministry of Justice. President Klaus Joachis responded to the suggestions, commenting that they are "an attack on the rule of law, the independence and good functioning of the judiciary and the fight against corruption."
The European Comission also asked the Romanian government for more details about the proposed changes to the laws.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, protests, judicial system
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria