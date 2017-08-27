Hundreds Protest Against Israeli Prime Minister

Hundreds of citizens have protested last night at the home of Israeli Chief Prosecutor to insist on indicting Benyamin Netanyahu for charges of corruption, BNT said.

Such demonstrations have been held for 40 weeks and initially gathered a small number of anti-government activists. Participants in them blame Netanyahu for financial abuse and unregulated links with media, international companies and Hollywood. A week ago, two of the organizers of the demonstrations were arrested, and the Supreme Court ruled that demonstrations can only continue if they involve up to 500 people and if loudspeakers are not used in residential areas. Police reported last night that the number of protesters was much larger - about 2,000 people. Netanyahu repeatedly denied any irregularities and said it was a "witch hunt", orchestrated by a particular media.

