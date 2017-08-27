The Referee Rescued McGregor in Mayweather's 10-round Boxing Lecture

Floyd Mayweather justified his status as a favorite and kept his promise to boxing fans to beat Connor McGregor in the long-awaited match of the year that will smash all the financial records in the history of martial sports. The 40-year-old American delivered a boxing lecture to his frenzied Irish opponent and the Referee stopped the game in the middle of the 10th round with a technical knockout as the MMA star had no resistance to Mayweather's combination of hits and was already visibly tilted.

Floyd won the 50th victory in the 50th match in his impeccable career, but he was not as sure in his superiority as boxers were expecting. McGregor has certainly deserved the respect of those who predicted an easy win for the American. Eventually, however, Floyd stepped up the tempo, making no effort to make combinations at the Irish's almost constantly low guard.

McGregor said to Mayweather after the last gong that he could continue, but nearly half of the time of the 10th round was to come and Floyd's combinations becoming more and more succesful, the referee definitely retained the MMA champion's health and saved him the disappointment of being sprawled on the floor.

Floyd and Connor showed respect to each other, unlike all the loud talk before the match, as the American noted the impressive performance of his rival, and the MMA star scored his 40-year-old opponent's greater experience. He also complained in his interview after the game that he could continue, but admitted he was very tired and the referee should have let him fall to the ground.

There is hardly a real loser in the battle of money, given that Floyd will receive about USD 350 million and the Irishman at least USD 100 million.