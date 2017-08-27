Traffic on Orlov Most is Restored

Since Sunday, the movement on Orlov Most in Sofia has been restored. The repair of the key metropolitan junction lasted for two weeks. The road lanes in both directions of Tsarigradsko shose are completely renewed and reinforced with a steel net. The aim is to avoid folding like that of 10 years ago and the formation of tracks.

However, Tsarigradsko shose will be narrowed today due to a fix of a repair from two years ago - the pedestrian overpass for Sofia Tech Park. Work there should end on Sunday night. Meanwhile, today starts repair on "Todor Kableshkov" Blvd and it is forbidden to enter the cars in two directions from "Bratya Buxton" Blvd. to "Tsar Boris" Blvd. The work there should be 4 months. The municipality of Sofia hopes that the weather conditions will be favorable as well. The section is short, but there will be a new bridge and a correction of Boyanska River. By the end of August the bridge over Simeonovsko shose on the Sofia Ring Road will be renovated. Because of the constrictions there are big traffic jams. This repair, as well as of Todor Kableshkov, was delayed by the municipality until the completion of the work on the Orlov Most .