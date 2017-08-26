Official: Barcelona Bought Dembele

Barcelona's official site announced a deal with Borussia (Dortmund) for one of its major transfer goals - Ousman Dembele. Neymar's replacement will cost the Catalans EUR 105 million, including bonuses that depend on the player's performance. Yesterday, the Spanish media reported that Dembele would cost Barca 150 million euros with all the additional tranches included. The Frenchman will sign for 5 years and the redemption clause will be 400 million euros. Later, Borussia (Dortmund) revealed what bonuses he could take for his already ex-player.

"Dembele will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and will pass medical examinations on Monday morning local time. Soon, details of his official presentation to media and fans will be announced, "the Barcelona headquarters said.

Dembele was born in Vernon on May 15, 1997, and the Barca site described him as one of the best young players in the world. "The French is characterized by speed, ability to overcome rivals and ball control. He comes to Barcelona after proving his qualities in Rennes and Borussia (Dortmund), he can play on both wings and is famous for his excellent dribbling (last season he made 103 successful, most of all other players in the Bundesliga).