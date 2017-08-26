Official: Barcelona Bought Dembele

Sports | August 26, 2017, Saturday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Official: Barcelona Bought Dembele twitter.com

Barcelona's official site announced a deal with Borussia (Dortmund) for one of its major transfer goals - Ousman Dembele. Neymar's replacement will cost the Catalans EUR 105 million, including bonuses that depend on the player's performance. Yesterday, the Spanish media reported that Dembele would cost Barca 150 million euros with all the additional tranches included. The Frenchman will sign for 5 years and the redemption clause will be 400 million euros. Later, Borussia (Dortmund) revealed what bonuses he could take for his already ex-player.

"Dembele will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and will pass medical examinations on Monday morning local time. Soon, details of his official presentation to media and fans will be announced, "the Barcelona headquarters said.

Dembele was born in Vernon on May 15, 1997, and the Barca site described him as one of the best young players in the world. "The French is characterized by speed, ability to overcome rivals and ball control. He comes to Barcelona after proving his qualities in Rennes and Borussia (Dortmund), he can play on both wings and is famous for his excellent dribbling (last season he made 103 successful, most of all other players in the Bundesliga).

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Barcelona, Dembele, transfer
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria