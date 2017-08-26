23 People Died in Protests Against a Conviction for Rape of a Guru in India

23 People Died in Protests Against a Conviction for Rape of a Guru in India

At least 23 people have died in protests against the conviction for rape of a popular religious leader in northern India, the BBC reported.

The victims are believed to be followers of the guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Enraged supporters revolt in the town of Panchulla, near Chandigarh.

There is information about numerous vandalism events. At least two railway stations were set on fire.

The guru's followers have also crashed cars and burned media vans.

Singh, who claims to have millions of followers, was found guilty of raping two women at the headquarters of his sect, known as Der Sasha Sauda, ​​in 2002.

More than 200,000 of his followers had settled in the Chandigarh area before the ruling earlier today.

Thousands of army, police and paramilitary officers were stationed in the area. They used tear gas and water cannons against the crowd to try to restore order.

At least a dozen people have been injured in the city.

A police hour was imposed on several areas of the city and the entire Punjab state.

Meanwhile, violence has spread to the capital city of Delhi, where two trains have been set on fire.

