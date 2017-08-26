Fire Destroys a Restaurant on the Seaside Walk in Varna

Bulgaria: Fire Destroys a Restaurant on the Seaside Walk in Varna

A restaurant on the seaside walk in Varna was burned that night, the police said in the seaside town. Reports Btv.

There were no injured people in the incident. The alert was sent to 112 at 2:20. Four fire trucks have been sent to the site, which controlled the fire and have been able to suppress it.

The fire has caused substantial material damage to the establishment, its wood structure, equipment, furnishings and other property has been burned.

The reasons for the fire are to be clarified.

