Today is the World Day of Dogs
August 26, 2017, Saturday
Pixabay.com
Today is the day of the Dog in many countries, various initiatives are organized for pet owners, and the purpose is to encourage people to be caring not only for their own dogs, but also for others who meet in a park or on the way to work.
The dog has become a constant companion of man since ancient times.
Throughout years, dogs have been proven to be bodyguards, housekeepers and friends.
