Over 350 kg of Dangerous Food was Found for Only a Week

For the last week, Inspectors of the Food Safety Departments of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency carried out around 1980 inspections at sites of the commercial network and catering establishments, 395 of which on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Reports Novinite.bg.

Following inspections at sea, 25 fines were issued and 11 acts of administrative violation were drawn up. Two were closed due to a lack of registration under the Food Law.

As a result of the inspections of official control in the other regions of the country 114 fines were issued and 22 acts were drawn up. 229.1 kg of food of animal origin were banned. Marked and destined for destruction are 118.4 kg of food of animal origin, 5.36 kg of unprocessed kernels and 31 kg of expired eggs.

The most frequently found discrepancies are related to gaps in the records of Food Safety Management Systems, inconsistencies in the building stock and equipment, or poor hygiene at sites. Improper storage of foods as well as expired expiry dates, lapses in the labeling and execution of an unauthorized activity or object without registration under Article 12 of the Food Act as well as personal health Expired licenses.

Twenty-four inspections of kitchen units in nurseries, kindergartens and baby milk kitchens were carried out in the past week. No violations detected.