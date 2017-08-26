3 on the Richter Scale Hit Ohrid

A new earthquake of 3 on the Richter scale is felt late last night at 22:34 local time (23.34 Bulgarian hours). This was announced by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

The epicenter was 3 km from Resen and 1 km from the village of Yankovec, 2 km deep. The Macedonian media reported that after nearly a month's absence of quakes, the Ohrid-Prespa seismic area was once again awakened, with over 1400 stronger and weaker earthquakes registered by the end of July.