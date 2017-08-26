Floyd vs Connor: Battle for the Future of Boxing

Match for money, show or entertainment. This is the way many define the upcoming clash between Floyd Mayweather and Connor McGregor. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the American boxing legend will be on the ring at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against the MMA sensation. They will try to break the record of the most revenue from a sports event and prove which of the two sports is better.

For years, representatives of various martial sports have disputes whose techniques are most effective. Such disputes and comparisons became the basis for the movie "Bloody Sport," and in the early 90's it gave birth to the most prosperous sport at the moment - the Mixed Martial Arts.

The collisions of boxer fighters, kickboxers, karatists masterminds, taekwonders managed to sneak a good deal of boxing fans. fans were repelled by the tactics of promoters, managers, unequal battles, and the countless boxing organizations that gave too much titles.

Floyd holds the future of boxing in his hands. All specialists are sure that the 40-year-old veteran can not lose because of his phenomenal skills under the Marquis Queensbury rules. He has an outstanding leg game, unparalleled protection, sniper timing, and 49 wins in 49 games. Everything is decided on paper.

There is nothing in the box ring about paper. If you do not believe, recall Mike Tyson and what happened to him in January 1990, or ask Lennox Lewis for that evening in April 2001 in the southern African town of Carnival City.

Conar McGregor is confident in his victory. Throughout his career he has always been an outsider. When making the first steps in the UFC, all the big stars laughed at him. It was because of the pocket watch, because of the fun tricks and the flowing repertoire of tirades, with which he annoys his opponents. A few years later the mockery stopped. Those who pointed at him were now either silent or admitting that they were wrong.

McGregor announced he wanted to be the new king of boxing. If he does, he will unlock the gates of hell for the ancient sport. Such "show" matches that target brutal TV ratings and sales will become more common. At the expense of boxing shows that will go to the background. That's why he warned the respected American promoter Bob Arum as well as his longtime rival Oscar de la Oya. They are aware of what Meyweather's loss would mean. Aram is the man he presented to the world and brought Floyd to his first professional boxing title. Oscar de la Oya to this day thinks the judges have suffered him in defeat by Mayweather with 1: 2 votes. The two of them then became partners before fighting and Floyd separated and set up his own company.