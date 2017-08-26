Second Weekend of the Festival Sofia Breaths

The second edition of Sofia Breathes Cultural Festival for this year will be held today and tomorrow , organized by the Sofia Breathes Foundation and the Sofia Municipality. The venue is again "St. Alexander Nevski ", the very heart of the town, where one of the most significant cultural and historical monuments is situated - the cathedral-monument of" St. Alexander Nevski ", the basilica" St. Sofia, the monument of the Unknown Soldier, the Bulgarian Patriarchate - the Holy Synod, the grave of Ivan Vazov, the National Gallery "Square 500", the National Academy of Fine Arts and others. The place is not only an exceptionally attractive tourist destination but also allows for more people to gather for the development of a rich cultural program. The popularity of the summer festival has grown and over the upcoming weekend the festival will be held at 12,651 square meters, with more than 200 participants in the cultural program and an expected attendance of 50,000 people. "This year we are again focusing on the creative industries of the city by choosing to showcase the projects of young artists from different fields of culture - music, visual arts, photography, applied arts, cinema, sports, education, pedagogy, social causes, food. ", Says Stoyan Zikov - Creative Director of Sofia Breathes Foundation. For a second consecutive year, the program is divided into thematic areas - Creative, Children, Sport, Relax, Bazaar and the new zone Bulgaria. In the "Creative Zone" of the music scene today we will hear new Bulgarian music from: Krekhaus Jam - Trip Hip, Hip Hop, Jazz and Stone Rock; The Bulgarian-American duo: Two Cities One World, a mix of funk, jazz, pop, soul and reggae and Samadhi - a new atmospheric project uniting neo-soul, r'n'b & hip-hop. On August 27th, we will watch and listen to Ivan Shopov, the artiste who searches for the common between electronic and authentic folk music, and his new project is co-produced with the folk ensemble "Avigeia". The creative black and white photographs of Todo Todorov will be featured in the Creative Zone, a painting exhibition by young Bulgarian artists, organized jointly with the Contrast Gallery, the first exhibition of the famous Bulgarian artist Morph, cinema screening of the animated adventure series "The Golden Apple", etc. In the Children's Zone, both days there will be creative activities of the Children's Architectural Workshop, which will work with the young people to create structures of wooden sticks and elastic. Different routes of the city and exploration of its development and history will also be part of the children's workshop, creating a monster of recycled materials. "Zona Bulgaria" will present a photographic exhibition of the organization of modern traditional weddings by the team of Nishan who have accepted the cause to popularize Bulgarian traditions and history. Visitors to the festival will learn to dance from famous Bulgarian people and will learn more about the rhythm and graphic language of the dance by the team of Taratantsi. In the "Relax" zone you will be able to taste the cocktails and a selection of Bulgarian wines. Do not miss even more other surprises at the festival.