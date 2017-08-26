19,000 Doctors, Engineers and Unqualified Personnel are Needed

Bulgaria: 19,000 Doctors, Engineers and Unqualified Personnel are Needed

19 000 positions were announced for teachers, doctors, engineers, as well as unskilled labour. More than 220,000 people are unemployed, according to latest data from the Employment Agency.

There are no qualified staff in a number of professions and specialties, BNR reported.

Some days before the start of the new school year there is a shortage of teachers. "In mathematics, informatics, language teachers in art, music, biology ... Still the system is looking for around 3000 teachers - in big cities and in small towns there are also shortages. Second most sought specialists are nurses, blacksmiths, moulders, welders, drivers, applied physicists and chemists, "said Atanaska Todorova CITUB.

Low pay and unattractive profession are the main reasons for the shortage of teachers, said Todorova. According to the tenders at the Labor Offices, the most frequently offered teacher salary is BGN 660.

