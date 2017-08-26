The Flames of the Kresna Gorge Began with New Force

The road to Greece is closed because of a new fire in the Kresna Gorge. It is supposed that the flames have started from unextinguished cigarette, bTV reported. Firefighters were sent to the site.

The western front of the fire at Stara Kresna blazed again this morning. The smoke is visible on the E79 international road, and the flames are near the railway line.

The tunnel in the gorge is without power supply because of the fire, the road agency also reports of smog on the road.

Meanwhile, the Sakar fire is not yet localized, the district administration in Haskovo said. Due to the fall of temperatures at night, the fire has temporarily ceased. There is no wind now and extinguishing is more efficient, bTV reported.

In a highly intersected area, the fire is largely extinguished by hand. There are about 100 people in the field in the morning. The heavy chain machine from the Regional Fire Safety Directorate in Bourgas has already arrived, which will cut through and expand roads to cross the spread of fire.

The military from the 52,740 formation in Haskovo is also involved in the extinguishing of the fire between the villages of Filipovo, Prisadec, Matochina and Varnik. The flames covered terrains in two municipalities, so the voluntary formations of Svilengrad and Topolovgrad are included today in the work on the control of the fire. Throughout the night there were 5 firefighters and 3 staff from the State Forestry with the appropriate equipment.

From yesterday afternoon until this morning, the flames destroyed 2,000 acres of dry grass, low-vegetation and leafy areas. There are no direct losses to farmers, no property losses. The fire is far from the villages and there are no endangered people.