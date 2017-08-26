North Korea has launched three short range ballistic missiles. Apparently, two of them had an unsuccessful flight, and a third exploded almost immediately after the launch. This was stated by the US Army, and they were not a threat to North America or Guam, Reuters reported.

"The first and third missiles fired at 23.49 on Friday and 00.19 am on Saturday had unsuccessful flights, the second was fired at 00.07 and it seems to have exploded almost immediately," said the Pacific Command of the US Armed Forces. The hours reported are according to Hawaii's local time, where the command headquarters are located. According to his data, the launches took place in the region of Khithendon, North Korea.

After the missile launches, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered the government and the relevant agencies and structures to be vigilant and ready for any development of the events to protect the lives and property of the citizens, Japanese Chief Secretary of State Yoshihide Sugaga told TASS. This is a standard procedure for North Korean rocket launches. According to Sugaga, rockets did not pose a direct threat to Japan. A source from the Japanese government said it suggested that the launches were carried out within a North Korean military exercise. Reuters notes that this is happening during the ongoing annual South Korean-American military exercises.