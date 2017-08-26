Another Adviser is no Longer Part of Trump's Team
Secretary-General Deputy Adviser on Security Sebastian Gorka left the White House after announcing his resignation, world agencies say.
Gorka confirmed the news to the AP but refused to discuss the reasons. The American edition Federalist published excerpts from his request to leave. He writes that "the people who most embody the policy through which America will again become great (a slogan from Trump's campaign) have encountered internal resistance, have been systematically removed or in recent months their positions have been undermined. "
"As a result, the best and most effective way I could help you, Mr. President, is outside the White House," Reuters quoted Gorka as saying. A source from the US presidency, said that Gorka had not resigned, but simply "no longer working in the White House". Which perhaps means that he was fired.
