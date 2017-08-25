Bulgaria Needs New Nuclear Reactor Soon

Bulgaria should start developing new nuclear capacities as soon as possible, or else the country's energy security will be put at risk," said Aleksandar Nikolov, former NPP Kozloduy CEO and member of the Institute for Nuclear Research and Nuclear Energy with the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, according to Standart News.

"Since the 2015 international climate agreement of Paris opposes the development of new thermo-electric plants, Bulgaria's only option is to develop nuclear energy capacities," he added.

"We have already purchased two sets of nuclear reactor equipment worth EUR one billion, so now we should only choose a proper site to install it," Nikolov went on.

In his words, Bulgaria's nuclear energy facilities should be 100% state-controlled and the government should develop a national nuclear energy strategy.

In his words, the new reactor can be installed on the site of NPP Kozloduy, or on that of NPP Belene, but in either case it should be managed by NPP Kozloduy, because of their long-established know-how and highly-trained personnel.