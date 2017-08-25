New Fire Broke Out Near Bulgaria-Turkey Border
A new fire broke out around noon near the Bulgarian border with Turkey, bTV reported.
Dry grasses and shrubs are now burning between the villages of Filipovo, Prisadec, Matochina and Varnik.
On site were sent 5 fire-fighting teams from Haskovo and 3 fire-fighting vehicles.
There is no danger to the local population.
