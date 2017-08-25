New Fire Broke Out Near Bulgaria-Turkey Border

Society » ENVIRONMENT | August 25, 2017, Friday // 16:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Fire Broke Out Near Bulgaria-Turkey Border pixabay.com

A new fire broke out around noon near the Bulgarian  border with Turkey, bTV reported.

Dry grasses and shrubs are now burning between the villages of Filipovo, Prisadec, Matochina and Varnik.

On site were sent 5 fire-fighting teams from Haskovo and 3 fire-fighting vehicles.

There is no danger to the local population.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fire, Bulgaria-Turkey border
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria