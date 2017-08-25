Train Derails near Larissa

Train Derails near Larissa

Trains in Greece were temporarily stopped on the Thessaloniki-Athens railway route after a train derailed near Larissa, central Greece, around 8.30 on Thursday. It is not clear what caused the accident. There is no information about injuries and damages.

Railway operator TRAINOSE says all services have been restored, Bulgarian news agency reported.

