Train Derails near Larissa
Pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Trains in Greece were temporarily stopped on the Thessaloniki-Athens railway route after a train derailed near Larissa, central Greece, around 8.30 on Thursday. It is not clear what caused the accident. There is no information about injuries and damages.
Railway operator TRAINOSE says all services have been restored, Bulgarian news agency reported.
- » Truck Hit the Motorcade of the Head of NATO in Poland
- » Bus Plunges into Black Sea in Russia, Killing 14 People
- » Turkish Citizens were Arrested for Attacking Customs Officials
- » A Man was Attacked and Stabbed in Sofia
- » Gunshots in Front of a Court in Istanbul
- » A Large Ship Sank into a River in Brazil
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)