Solar Panels on Electric Vehicle? A Prototype from Audi Comes out this Year

Electric car with solar panels? The idea is not new - a Chinese company presented it last year, but this time the team can turn it into reality.

This is a partnership between Audi and Alta Devices. The two companies will install high-performance solar panels on the roof of a car. The first prototype is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

It is expected that this will extend the range of electric vehicles.

Audi is one of the most famous manufacturers in the world and Alta Devices holds the world record for efficiency in solar panels. Their panels are thin, light, work in weak sunlight and withstand high temperatures.

One of the advantages of this idea is the fact that solar panels are subjected to similar pressure like the roof of a car.

The first version will only power the car's electrical systems such as the air conditioner, the radio, the computer system, and only the next stage solar energy will charge the car's battery directly.