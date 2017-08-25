Further clashes between police and teachers in Peru on the third month of ongoing mass protests.

A large group of protesters went out on the street for the 71th day in a row. Tensions escalated near the National Congress of Peru in downtown Lima on Thursday. Police used tear gas to disperse people and prevent them from making barricades

About 300 teachers arrived in Lima from across the country demanding for a raise in wages and improved working conditions. They want their salary to reach USD 1,200. Another request is to abolish an appraisal system, which often leads to dismissals and discrimination.

Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski did not respect their demands and blamed part of the protesters for links to terrorism. Although he remained open to dialogue with some of the unions, it was clear that no attendance to classes would be sanctioned.

According to the Ministry of Education, the strike is illegal. People stay on the street indefinitely.