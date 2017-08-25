Goods Worth of BGN 185 000 were Confiscated from Stores in Golden Sands Resort

Goods worth about BGN 185 000 have been confiscated from shops in the Golden Sands Resort, announced today the police in Varna.

The specialized operation was held on August 24th. Two retail outlets have been inspected, both of which are ladies' and men's bags, purses and other accessories of different brands without the necessary documentation for the express consent of the proprietor of the trade marks concerned. Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

