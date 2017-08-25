16 US Officials Injured in "Sound attack" in Cuba

At least 16 US civil servants were injured after a possible sound attack on US Embassy staff in Cuba. This was reported by the State Department, quoted by the US media.

It is specified that the symptoms of the victims range from hearing loss to "minor damage to the brain", which may include a concussion or a headache.

A spokeswoman said the attacks seem to have been suspended.

The Cuban authorities deny being involved in the attacks and said they were investigating the messages.

Attacks were reported for the first time earlier this month when the US evicted two Cuban diplomats from Washington. But so far it has not been clear how many US civil servants have been affected by the attacks.

