The Health Ministry will Restrict Smoking of Hookah

"The Ministry of Healthcare is initiating an inter-ministerial task force to develop and propose measures to curb the use of hookahs and vegetable products for smoking," he said. The first meeting of the working group will be on August 30th. The ministries of health, economy, agriculture, education, the Ministry of the Interior and representatives of the local authorities will participate in it.

"Today, the Deputy Minister of Public Health Svetlana Yordanova, experts from the National Center for Public Health and Analyzers discussed the available scientific evidence regarding the health risks and the health consequences of smoking hookahs.The information will be used in the development of the work by the group and in view of the proposals made, the Ministry of Health is ready to proceed with a legislative initiative regarding the regulation and control over the use of hookahs and herbal products for smoking. Currently the use of hookahs is not regulated in the Bulgarian legislation, "reads the message.