Erdogan got Control over the Intelligence Agency and Fired more than 900 People

Turkey's Recep Erdogan received control over intelligence operations. This happened after the publication of two decrees in the official government bulletin. Reports Bgnes.

Thus, the National Intelligence Coordination Council was set up under the chairmanship of the Head of State. Previously, there was such a body in the Ministry of Interior, but for the first time there is such a unit that is directly subordinate to the Turkish leader. The second decree informed 922 people about their dismissal of the state service because of "their relationship with organizations involved in anti-state activities". This is about the organization of the Islamic preacher, Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of the coup attempt on July 15 last year. The document also states that the authorities are recruiting more than 32,000 new law enforcement officers in the country after thousands were arrested last year. More than 140 000 people were dismissed or suspended from work in July 2016. More than 50 000 people, including many journalists, were arrested in the emergency last year, and this caused international concern. Six organizations, including three media outlets in the southeastern part of the country, were closed. Among them is Dicle Media News, based in the Kurdish town of Diyarbakir. Dozens of newspapers and broadcasters were suspended. Critics accused the government of using the state of emergency to cope with all forms of opposition.