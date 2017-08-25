Switzerland Landslide: At Least 8 Missing

Eight people are still missing after a landslide in an alpine valley in south-eastern Switzerland, police say, quoted by BBC.

The incident in a remote valley popular with hikers and climbers forced the evacuation of a village in the Val Bondasca region, officials said.

German, Austrian and Swiss citizens are among those missing, Graubünden cantonal police said in a statement.

Six others initially reported missing were later found safe across the border in Italy, AFP news agency reports.

A rescue operation is under way with army helicopters circling above equipped with infrared cameras and technology to detect mobile phone signals.

On the ground, some 120 rescuers with dogs are searching for survivors of Wednesday's massive landslide.

Early on Wednesday, millions of cubic metres of rock and mud flowed down into the Bondasca valley, stopping just feet from the tiny village of Bondo.

The slide area is over 5km (3 miles) long and is "tens of metres" high in places, police said.

About 100 local residents were immediately evacuated, with rescue workers initially reporting that everyone was safe.