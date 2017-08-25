Bulgarian President says EU's rules on Posted Workers Need Balance

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said on Friday that a European Union directive on posted workers should seek a balance between the older and the newer members of the bloc, reported Reuters.

Meeting with French President Emannuel Macron, Radev also said that a “comprehensive” approach is needed for the EU’s efforts to overcome differences between western and eastern European countries about rules governing how companies in low-wage countries post workers elsewhere.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Poland was isolating itself in Europe and that Polish citizens “deserved better” than their government’s refusal to seek compromise on European rules on the employment of labor from low-pay nations.

Macron said Warsaw was moving in the opposite direction to Europe on a number of issues and would not be able to determine the path of Europe’s future.

Macron was speaking in the Bulgarian resort city of Varna at a joint press conference with President Rumen Radev. Macron said he wanted Bulgaria to be at the negotiating table over European integration.

On the hot-button issue of posted worker rules, Radev said the EU needed to balance the concerns of countries in the rich west and the poor east.