Truck Hit the Motorcade of the Head of NATO in Poland

A truck hit a car from the NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg motorcade, who is on an official visit to Poland. Four people were injured, two of them are policemen.

Stoltenberg's car has remained unharmed, but the two vehicles involved in the collision have serious material damage, bTV reported.

Authorities are clear that this is a road accident.

The NATO Secretary General is on a visit to Poland for meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Foreign Minister and the Minister of Defense.

