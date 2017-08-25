The Parliament in Kosovo Can Not Elect a Chairman

The Kosovo Parliament again could not get a quorum to elect a new chairman after the former Prime Minister's coalition, Ramush Haradinaj, said they had insufficient support for their candidate. Reports Sega.

Democratic Party Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hodja has requested an additional two weeks to secure the necessary votes.

"As a coalition whose right to propose a candidate for parliamentary chairman ... we want an additional term. We have a candidate, but we do not have the necessary majority, "Hodja said.

For his part, Albin Kurti of "Self-determination" said that the new Kosovo institutions should be formed and asked the coalition to propose another candidate for the legislature.