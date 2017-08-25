The Parliament in Kosovo Can Not Elect a Chairman

Politics | August 25, 2017, Friday // 13:51| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Parliament in Kosovo Can Not Elect a Chairman YouTube.com

The Kosovo Parliament again could not get a quorum to elect a new chairman after the former Prime Minister's coalition, Ramush Haradinaj, said they had insufficient support for their candidate. Reports Sega. 

Democratic Party Deputy Prime Minister Enver Hodja has requested an additional two weeks to secure the necessary votes.

"As a coalition whose right to propose a candidate for parliamentary chairman ... we want an additional term. We have a candidate, but we do not have the necessary majority, "Hodja said.
For his part, Albin Kurti of "Self-determination" said that the new Kosovo institutions should be formed and asked the coalition to propose another candidate for the legislature.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: kosovo, parliament, Chairman
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria