Ludogorets Enters the Group Stage of the Europa League

Ludogorets qualified for the second time in its history for the group stage in the Europa League tournament after the 2013/14 season. This became possible after the Razgrad players finished 0:0 against Seduva in Lithuania on the playoff kickoff for a place in the groups.

However, Ludogorets presented a game that is far from the ambitions of the team. By half time, it was a more of tactical play, with only Able Anicet creating a more interesting moment, hitting the beam in the 28th minute, but in the second half the hosts exerted very serious pressure, especially in the middle of the half. At these moments there the absence of Marcelinho and Moti due to punishment was obvious. However, the central defenders Georgi Terziev and Igor Plastun managed to deal with most situations, and the goalkeeper of the Razgrad players Jorge Broun had good interventions.

The most unpleasant news for Ludogorets in the match was that Claudio Keseru who entered as a reserve in the 87th minute will miss the first match of the groups because only after 3 minutes on the field he got himself a yellow card and will receive a penalty of one Match.

The Razgrad club will find out its opponents in the group tomorrow when is the draw .