Turkish Citizens were Arrested for Attacking Customs Officials

Turkish Citizens were Arrested for Attacking Customs Officials

Turkish citizens have attacked Bulgarian border police officers at checkpoint at Kapitan Andreevo, the Ministry of Interior announced. On Wednesday evening, a minibus with Turkish citizens, including children, passed the passport control of entering Bulgaria. Some of the travelers were German citizens, while others were permanent residents in Germany.

Then the border guards asked to see if there were no hidden people in the van. The young woman behind the wheel departed. Once the bus was stopped, the travelers refused to step out. In an attempt to be detained, they resisted.

"The leader hit one of the policemen in the face, and the 47-year-old AO struck a foot at another employee's foot. It was subsequently found that his leg was broken. A thorough customs check was carried out on the vehicle, no hidden persons were found there, "the Ministry of Interior announced. Adults are arrested and children are detained in a specialized room. The prosecution in Haskovo has begun an investigation against the four people.

