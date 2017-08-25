Bus Plunges into Black Sea in Russia, Killing 14 People
At least 14 people were killed in southern Russia when a bus plunged into the Black Sea on Friday, Russian investigators said, quoted by Reuters.
Eight more people were injured, five of whom were in a serious condition, Interfax news agency reported, citing the emergency ministry which carried out rescue works.
There were around 40 people on the bus, which fell from a several-meter-high pier, a part of oil shipment infrastructure on the Black Sea coast.
The crash on Friday morning was likely caused by a failure in the vehicle’s braking system, said Oteko Portservice company, which runs the shipment facility.
A picture from the scene, published by the emergency ministry on its website, showed a group of divers on two boats searching waters underneath the pier.
Government investigators were looking into whether violation of security rules and traffic regulations.
