Bulgarian President Expects French Support for Bulgaria’s Efforts to Join the Schengen Area

The heads of state of France and Bulgaria – Emmanuel Macron and Rumen Radev – were welcomed at an official ceremony by the Bulgarian navy’s guard of honour in front of Evksinograd palace near Varna.

A face-to-face meeting began after the ceremony.

‘’Bulgaria is against the frauds in social security and the bypassing of the rules’’, President Rumen Radev told a press conference after his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, FOCUS News Agency reported.



Radev said that he shared Macron's concern about the directive on posted workers.

"This problem is within the competence of the Bulgarian government," he said, adding that there should be enhanced cooperation between social services and a stronger control. He agrees on the need of regulatory changes that would preserve workers' rights, improve work conditions and lead to a higher standard of living. Apart from the directive on posted workers, there are many other problems such as tax dumping, corporate dumping and lower pay for the workers from new member states, the Bulgaria President noted. Therefore, Europe needs a complex approach leading to lasting solutions. "

Such solutions can be achieved through sustainable, permanent, cohesion and investment policies," Radev stated.



He expects French support for Bulgaria’s efforts to join the Schengen area, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the waiting room of the euro zone.



‘’ Today we discussed important issues - European Security and Defense, Migration Crisis and Schengen, the Bulgarian Presidency, Social Europe.’’



‘’In defence, Europe needs to strengthen cooperation and deepen integration. That is why the French initiatives for permanent cooperation are important’’, Radev said.

‘’ If we do not present a European prospect to the Western Balkans, they will sooner or later present a Balkan prospect to Europe’’, he added.

He pointed out that with the French head of state they discussed the European prospects of the Western Balkans as a priority of the Bulgarian presidency.

“We need a much wider mindset about Europe’s stability,” Radev said.



In addition, France is expected to support the operating plan for protection of the Bulgarian borders, presented by Radev to the European Commission and the Council of Europe.



Bulgaria will also expect French expert assistance for the preparation of its EU presidency and of one of top priorities – cohesion policy.

‘’ Our bilateral cooperation is based on good relations between our experts, the armed forces. We stressed that we need to improve our relationship in the economy, between our armies. They are based on the conditions set in the EU. If we work together, we can make progress and move towards a Europe that better protects citizens, "Macron said, according to BGNES.