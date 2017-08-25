A Man was Attacked and Stabbed in Sofia

A man has been attacked and stabbed several times with a knife last night in Sofia, BNR reported. He is Stoyan Stoyanov - The Golden. Years ago he was accused of soliciting women of prostitution.

The attack took place in front of his home in the Banishora quarter of Sofia. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, Stoyanov was stabbed six times and was taken to a hospital in a severe condition.

