Police in Vidin Arrested Six Migrants

Vidin police have arrested six migrants yesterday, they said. Five of them are detained on the E-79 main road. They are from Afghanistan and Pakistan. This morning they were taken to a refugee center in Sofia. A man from Afghanistan is arrested near the village of Izvor Mahala. It was found out during the check that he had a refugee's registration card. Attempts to cross the Serbian border are now the most common, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior. Since the beginning of the year, 1738 people have been detained there.