Police in Vidin Arrested Six Migrants
YouTube.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Vidin police have arrested six migrants yesterday, they said. Five of them are detained on the E-79 main road. They are from Afghanistan and Pakistan. This morning they were taken to a refugee center in Sofia. A man from Afghanistan is arrested near the village of Izvor Mahala. It was found out during the check that he had a refugee's registration card. Attempts to cross the Serbian border are now the most common, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior. Since the beginning of the year, 1738 people have been detained there.
- » Goods Worth of BGN 185 000 were Confiscated from Stores in Golden Sands Resort
- » The Health Ministry will Restrict Smoking of Hookah
- » Ombudsman Maya Manolova Suggests Compulsory and Free Pre-Primary Education
- » BGN 340,000 Funding For Architectural Site at Sveta Nedelya Square
- » Big Fire in the Sofia Neighborhood "Vrajdebna"
- » Strelbishte District in Sofia is Protesting Again
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)