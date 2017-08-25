Police in Vidin Arrested Six Migrants

Politics » DOMESTIC | August 25, 2017, Friday // 12:57| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Police in Vidin Arrested Six Migrants YouTube.com

Vidin police have arrested six migrants yesterday, they said. Five of them are detained on the E-79 main road. They are from Afghanistan and Pakistan. This morning they were taken to a refugee center in Sofia. A man from Afghanistan is arrested near the village of Izvor Mahala. It was found out during the check that he had a refugee's registration card. Attempts to cross the Serbian border are now the most common, according to the statistics of the Ministry of Interior. Since the beginning of the year, 1738 people have been detained there.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: detained, migrants, Vidin
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria