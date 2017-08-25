The Livestock Farmers Received BGN 11 million of Additional Support from the State

The livestock farmers received extraordinary aid of nearly BGN 11 million, announced the Agriculture State Fund. On average one farmer received about BGN 620. The aid of BGN 10 968 954 was paid to 17 723 breeders under the exceptional aid schemes for the adjustment of milk producers and farmers in other sectors of livestock breeding. Some of the farmers were subsidized by more than one scheme. The funds are provided by the national budget and unspent funds from the EU budget.

Under the scheme for support of small-scale farms, 8283 farmers were financed with BGN 1 854 182. Under the scheme for support of environmentally friendly and climate-friendly production methods, BGN 6 559 870 were transferred to 7012 farmers. In the third direction, under the Extensive Production Methods Scheme, BGN 2 554 902 are distributed among 3280 breeders. The total amount of payments per farm may not exceed the amount that is obtained after multiplying all cows and buffaloes on this holding by BGN 23.17 and all sheep and goats in it at BGN 3.27, is stated in the message.

The three schemes were approved at a meeting of the Management Board of the Agriculture Fund, which was held on July 6th. The Paying Agency supports breeders keeping cows, buffaloes, ewes and goats and has already received payment under Commission Decreted Regulation (EU) 2016/1613 of 8 September 2016. Support shall be granted on the basis of the number of animals approved for support under the scheme and in accordance with the guidelines established by Order No RD 09-754 / 03.10.2016 of the Minister of Agriculture and Food (Annexes 1, 2 and 3). The amounts paid were calculated on the basis of the rates set on August 4 by Order No. RD 09-616 of the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. The order also sets out the deadline for granting the aid - 1 September 2017.