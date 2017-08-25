The Number of Victims of Extremist Attacks in Myanmar has Reached at Least 25

The office of the Myanmar leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, reported that the number of victims of extremist attacks on police and border posts in the troubled Western state of Rahin has reached 25, the Associated Press reported.

Aung San Suu Kyi's office reported on Facebook that eight police officers and one immigration officer were killed. The police have also found the bodies of 16 extremists. Weapons have been taken away from police officers. Myanmar military commander-in-chief Min Aun Hline reported on Facebook about 32 victims, including 10 policemen, 1 soldier and 21 rohings, according to a press release.

"Military and police are fighting together against Bengali terrorists," he said. Earlier, the Suu Kyi's office said the time of the attack was selected to coincide with the publication of a report by the Consultative Commission on Rahin. Yesterday the report recommended improving economic development and social justice in the state in order to end violence between the Buddhist communities and the Muslim rohing minority, AP reminds.

After the raid in Rahin, Bangladesh announced state of emergency for its border guards because of fears of a new tide of rohing refugees, DPA reported. Soldiers have returned a boat with 146 Muslim rohings attempting to cross from Myanmar to Bangladesh on the Naff River, Colonel Arifoul Islam from Bangladesh Coast Guard announced. According to official statistics, more than 75,000 rohings have passed to Bangladesh since last October. Then, the Myanmar security forces embarked on security measures after an extremist assault on a control post in Rahin.