Three Bulgarian Films Take Part in the San Sebastian Film Festival

Three Bulgarian films take part in the 65th International Film Festival in San Sebastian - "Three Quarters" by Ilian Metev, Peter Krumov's "Shame" and Fernando Leon de Aranoa co-production "To Love Pablo" (Spain, Bulgaria). Reports Mediapool. 

"Three Quarters" - a gentle family portrait of the delicate relationship between brother, sister and their father, is the debut feature film of Ilian Metev ("The Last Ambulance of Sofia"). He is the winner of Locarno's "Golden Leopard" in the "Directors of the Present" section and is selected for the Toronto Festival. San Sebastian is in the "Zabaltegi-Tabacalera" program, which has been a competition since last year, and opens with Ruben Oostlund's "The Square" (Cannon Golden Palace). The world premiere of the short "Shame" by Peter Krumov is also in the "Zabaltegi-Tabacalera" program. The film is about the poor boy Macho, whose only joy is his girlfriend Donna. She is, however, ashamed of his mother, who is the school cleaner. The Pearl program will be closed with Fernando Leon de Aranoa's co-production "Loving Pablo" (Spain, Bulgaria). It tells the true story of drug lord Pablo Escobar, who killed thousands and had won millions and was "involved" in a surprising love affair with television host Virginia Bajohe. Bulgarian viewers will be able to see "Three Quarters" and "Shame" in the competition program of the Golden Rose Festival in Varna (30 September - 7 October).

