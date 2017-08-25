Turkey Foreign Minister Attends NATO Meeting in Warsaw

Turkey's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is visiting Poland today in order to participate in the next meeting of regular political military consultations among the foreign ministers of Turkey, Romania and Poland to be held in Warsaw, reports turkish newspaper The Daily Sabah.

The first round of the trilateral meetings was held in Warsaw on June 9, 2016 and was followed by a second meeting in Ankara on Aug. 25, 2016. The three ministers are expected to exchange views on enhancing NATO's role in the fight against terrorism, as well as on the security situation on NATO's eastern and southern flanks in the light of the decisions taken by NATO Heads of State and Government at the 2014 Wales, 2016 Warsaw and 2017 Brussels Summit meetings. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who is envisaged to be in Warsaw at the time of the trilateral consultations, is also expected to participate in a session of the meeting.

On the occasion of his visit to Poland, Minister Çavuşoğlu is also expected to get together with Turkish citizens in Poland.During the last year's meeting in Warsaw, President Erdoğan had underlined the need for NATO to be more active as global security threats change and stated his expectation of the trans-Atlantic community to put more effort in supporting Turkey against the threats in the region.

