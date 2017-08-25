Bulgarian Food Safety Agency Takes Prevantive Measures Against Fipronil Contamination

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency has announced it is taking steps to prevent the contamination of poultry farms with fipronil.

A shipment of yolk powder, contaminated with fipronil has been intercepted before reaching two production plants.

An injunction has been imposed on almost 64 kg of yolk powder which will be destroyed. Samples for laboratory analysis will also be taken.

Veterinary medicinal products containing the substance are not authorized for use in food-producing animals, incl. hens.

Inspections will be carried out at all layer poultry farms nationwide, in coordination with poultry breeder associations from the sector.

Measures are being taken preventively and are aimed at preventing the contamination of Bulgarian eggs with fipronil in order to protect consumers from possible health risks and the producers themselves - from a possible crisis on the Bulgarian market, the Agency said.