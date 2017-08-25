On August 25, the XXV International Film Festival "Love is Madness" will be held in Varna, according to BGNES.

On August 25th, on the red path of the International Film Festival "Love is Madness" will take place many favorite Bulgarian stars from the screen and theater stage and prominent foreign guests, announced by the Festival and Congress Center - Varna.

People will see one of the most popular actors in Bulgaria like Tatyana Lolova, Ginka Stancheva, Emilia Radeva, Lyudmil Staykov, Nikolay Volev, Boris Lukanov, Marius Donkin, Kamen Vodenicharov, Bashar Rahal, Yosif Shamli, Anton Radichev, Iglika Trifonova, Ivan Nichiv, as well as foreign guests from Estonia, Iceland, Hungary, Denmark, Great Britain, Ukraine, Turkey, India, Romania, Macedonia, Indonesia, Russia, Italy, Moldova. On the red path will be the young and popular actors such as Boyko Krastanov, Alexander Alexiev, Raya Peeva, Yavor Baharov, Lorina Kamburova, Yana Titova and others.

The annual cinema "Love is Madness" is an anticipated and exciting event. As the initiator and organizer of this prestigious event, the Festival and Congress Center again has the ambition to offer the best of the big screen - in the competition international program, the competition youth module, the accompanying panoramas of foreign cinemas, retrospectives of Bulgarian cinema.

More than 100 films will be shown in this year's festival "Love is Madness", which for another year will turn Varna into a glamorous cinema capital.